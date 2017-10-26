Thank You to our 1,335 subscribers

A look at some of Roeland Park’s concepts for improving pedestrian access along Roe Blvd.

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 26, 2017 9:00 am
Walmart_Leaving

Roeland Park is in the process of identifying priorities for the planned 2020 reconfiguration of Roe Blvd. from I-35 to Johnson Drive with the goal of increasing pedestrian safety and comfort.

As part of the visioning phase, the city has put together conceptual designs for a number of key points along the street.

Here’s a look at a design for the intersection of 53rd Street and Rosewood, with would include a new median island with crosswalks allowing pedestrians to travel east to west across the street:

53rd_roese

Here are two different options for the entrance to the CVS and vet center in the business district. Both include an eight-foot path on the west side of the street that’s buffered from Roe Blvd.:

CVS_Entrance

Here’s 50th Terrace and Roe Lane, which could include several new crosswalks and pedestrians islands, as well as new medians to sort traffic:

50th_Terr

And here’s 48th and Skyline, which could include several new crosswalks as well:

48th_Sky

The city is taking input on area residents’ priorities for the redesign via an online survey here.

Categories : Roads, Traffic

