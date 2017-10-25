Thank You to our 1,335 subscribers

Shawnee Mission Northwest grad ejects league MVPs Steph Curry, Kevin Durant from NBA game

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 25, 2017 9:15 am · Comments
Scott Wall

Scott Wall

The referee at the center of a controversial pair of ejections of two of the NBA’s biggest stars over the weekend got his start with the game here in Kansas.

Scott Wall graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest and went on to college at Emporia State University before embarking on his career as a professional ref. He officiated high school games in Kansas and Alabama for five years before moving up to the college level. He’s been an NBA ref for 23 seasons now, officiating more than 1,100 games.

On Saturday, Wall was positioned at the baseline in the closing minute of a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors when two-time league MVP Steph Curry drove on the basket for a layup. Curry made the shot, but felt he had been fouled in the act and looked to Wall for a call. When Wall made no motion, Curry grabbed his mouthguard and threw it at Wall’s feet. Wall ejected Curry. A moment later, Warriors’ teammate Kevin Durant approached Wall and told him he thought Curry had been fouled. Wall ejected Durant as well. Here’s video of the incident:

Curry apologized for his behavior after the game. He was fined $50,000.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Schools, SM Northwest

Comments

Comments

Related

Principal Britt Pumphery chats with students working on a math program on their iPads at Apache IS.

Concerned when transition was announced, many parents of students at Apache like what they’re seeing out of innovative school model

Dustin Delaney's Lancers are the top seed in the East.

Lancers are favorites in east as state football playoffs get ready to begin

Forum

At Shawnee Mission Post forum, board of education candidates discuss socioeconomic status and school boundaries, SM North mascot and more

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.