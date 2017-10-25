Shawnee Mission Northwest grad ejects league MVPs Steph Curry, Kevin Durant from NBA game

The referee at the center of a controversial pair of ejections of two of the NBA’s biggest stars over the weekend got his start with the game here in Kansas.

Scott Wall graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest and went on to college at Emporia State University before embarking on his career as a professional ref. He officiated high school games in Kansas and Alabama for five years before moving up to the college level. He’s been an NBA ref for 23 seasons now, officiating more than 1,100 games.

On Saturday, Wall was positioned at the baseline in the closing minute of a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors when two-time league MVP Steph Curry drove on the basket for a layup. Curry made the shot, but felt he had been fouled in the act and looked to Wall for a call. When Wall made no motion, Curry grabbed his mouthguard and threw it at Wall’s feet. Wall ejected Curry. A moment later, Warriors’ teammate Kevin Durant approached Wall and told him he thought Curry had been fouled. Wall ejected Durant as well. Here’s video of the incident:

Curry apologized for his behavior after the game. He was fined $50,000.