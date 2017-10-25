Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Shawnee Mission School District holding information session on financial aid tonight. Shawnee Mission families can learn about options for getting financial aid for college at an event being held at SM North tonight. The program will feature information on grants, scholarships, work study programs and loans. It begins at 6 p.m.
Healthy Halloween Spooktacular coming Friday to Roeland Park. Johnson County Park and Recreation District will be hosting a Healthy Halloween Spooktacular at the Roeland Park Community Center this Saturday, Oct. 28. The event, which will run from 9 to 11 a.m., will feature a freaky photo booth, family games, crafts and haunted hallways. The event is free.