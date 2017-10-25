Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

. The first-year leader of Olathe schools has been recognized by the Kansas School Superintendents’ Association as its Superintendent of the Year. John Allison served as Superintendent in Wichita from 2009 to 2017 before being tapped to take over after Marlin Berry left Olathe in 2016. During his time in Wichita, the district saw a sharp rise in graduation rates. He taught in Shawnee Mission and Spring Hill early in his career. [ Former Wichita superintendent receives state honor — Wichita Eagle

Shawnee Mission School District holding information session on financial aid tonight. Shawnee Mission families can learn about options for getting financial aid for college at an event being held at SM North tonight. The program will feature information on grants, scholarships, work study programs and loans. It begins at 6 p.m.

Healthy Halloween Spooktacular coming Friday to Roeland Park. Johnson County Park and Recreation District will be hosting a Healthy Halloween Spooktacular at the Roeland Park Community Center this Saturday, Oct. 28. The event, which will run from 9 to 11 a.m., will feature a freaky photo booth, family games, crafts and haunted hallways. The event is free.