Developer to host community meeting on proposed $113 million Westbrooke Village project

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 25, 2017 8:00 am · Comments
A rendering of the five-story residential building that's part of the Westbrooke Village proposal.

Representatives of the company that’s hoping to transform an aging strip mall into a new $113 million mixed-use develop with the help of $25 million in public finance incentives will meet with members of the community next week.

MP Westbrooke North, LLC, will host a public meeting to field questions about its proposal next Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at Shawnee City Hall. That public question and answer session comes two weeks before the city will take up the developer’s public finance incentives request at a Nov. 13 public hearing.

Renderings provided by the developer to the city show a five-story apartment building that would be set back more than 600 feet from 75th Street and Quivira. The development would have a green space to the south of the apartment building amid the retail and restaurant buildings.

Here’s an overhead view of the development plan:

Dev_Plan

The proposal calls for the eventual construction of more than 108,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space as well as 530 market rate residential units and an associated parking garage.

Here are a couple more views of the proposal from the developer’s submission to the city:

Signage_View

Signage_now

