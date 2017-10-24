Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Johnson County manager honored with managerial award from KU. Johnson County Manager Hannes Zacharias is the recipient of this year’s Edwin O. Stene Award for Managerial Excellence. The honor is given each year by KU alumni at the International City/County Management Association conference. Zacharias has been with the county since 2001, when he started as an assistant county administrator. He took his current position in 2009.

Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce/Shawnee Mission Post candidate forum in Westwood set for tonight. Candidates for Westwood’s city council will take part in a forum hosted by the Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce and the Shawnee Mission Post this evening starting at 6 p.m. at Westwood city hall.

Lenexa Sen. Dinah Sykes warns against federal government following Kansas’s tax-cutting scheme. Lenexa Sen. Dinah Sykes took to the pages of the Washington Post last week to argue against federal lawmakers’ following Kansas in enacting massive tax cuts. Sykes, a Republican, said the promise of a “shot of adrenaline” to the Kansas economy was unfulfilled.” As Republicans in Congress begin working to modify the federal tax code, I worry that tax reform done poorly could lead to similar failure,” she said. ” I hope federal lawmakers learn from mistakes made at the state level.” [A message to Congress: Don’t make the same mistake we did in Kansas — The Washington Post]

Wichita school board member says group conducts too much business behind closed doors. A concern that’s become prominent in the debate leading up to next month’s school board elections in Shawnee Mission is drawing attention in Wichita as well. Last week, Wichita School Board member Joy Eakins penned a column saying that the group had a bullying culture that worked to shut down opposing views and tries to “control the message before it goes to the public” by having private meetings. [Wichita school board member speaks out about closed-door dealings — Wichita Eagle]