Woman wakes up to find man burglarizing her home in Prairie Village

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 23, 2017 7:40 am · Comments
Prairie Village police are still looking for a man who fled a home in the 7400 block of Fontana Street after the resident woke to find him burglarizing her house.

The woman called police shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday to report that she’d found a white male in his early 30s standing in her house. The woman said the burglar spoke to her, but did not threaten her. When she screamed, he fled through her back door carrying items he had taken from the house.

The woman said the man was wearing a K-State sweatshirt with white sweatpants. He had brown hair and a short beard.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect. Prairie Village called in Leawood’s K9 unit to assist in the search Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Prairie Village police at 913-642-5151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

