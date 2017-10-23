Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Mainstream Coalition honors former budget director Goossen at Stand Up Speak Out dinner. More than 600 people gathered at the Overland Park Convention Center Sunday night for the Mainstream Coalition’s annual Stand Up Speak Out awards dinner. This year’s honoree was Duane Goossen, the former state budget director who spoke out against the tax cuts passed in 2012 and who is now a Senior Fellow at the Kansas Center for Economic Growth. The keynote speaker was former Kansas Congressman Dan Glickman, who currently serves as the Executive Director of the Congressional Program at the Aspen Institute.

Man charged with bilking elderly Prairie Village woman out of more than $25,000. A 46 year old man faces charges of mistreatment of a dependent adult in Johnson County District Court after a 73 year old woman’s family found evidence that he had used her funds to purchase a car and get $14,000 from a cashier’s check. [Man accused of preying on elderly Prairie Village woman, scamming her out of thousands of dollars — WDAF]

Incumbent’s pleadings with challenger in Overland Park city council race draw scrutiny. Incumbent Overland Park City Councilman Terry Goodman’s frequent messages to challenger Gina Burke asking her to reconsider running for his seat have drawn scrutiny after Burke published an account of the interactions on her website. [Bullying or just politics as usual? Overland Park candidate tells opponent ‘stop’ — Kansas City Star]