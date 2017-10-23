ICYMI: Shawnee Mission Post on KC Week in Review talking Gateway development, Trump, Jr., visit to Johnson County

Thanks as always to Nick Haines and KCPT for having us on Friday as part of Kansas City Week in Review’s reporter panel. This week’s show started with a good in-person discussion featuring Overland Park mayoral candidates Carl Gerlach, the incumbent, and Charlotte O’Hara, the challenger. The second half of the show featured a dissection of a handful of the week’s top headlines, including the Mission City Council’s approval of a financial incentives package for developer Tom Valenti and the news the Donald Trump, Jr., would be coming to Johnson County for a fundraiser for Kris Kobach.

