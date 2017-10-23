Thank You to our 1,335 subscribers

ICYMI: Full video from Thursday's candidate forum in Merriam

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 23, 2017 9:50 am
Picture+Hthis

We’ve got full video of last week’s forum for the candidates seeking a seat on Merriam’s governing body. The event, hosted by the Shawnee Mission Post and the Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce and moderated by chamber legislative chair Brian Brown, delved into a range of topics, from the future of the Irene B. French Community Center to the development of downtown.

Here are the questions and the time codes for each item:

1.) What should be the process for determining the future of the Irene B. French Community Center (Answers start 19:30)
2.) What steps should the city be taking to encourage revitalization in Merriam’s historic downtown? (Answers start at 30:00)
3.) There’s been talk of the Antioch library partnering with the new community center. What’s your view on the idea? (Answers start at 39:45)
4.) Has the consolidation of services with the Overland Park Fire Department been a success in your estimation? (Answers start 48:30)
5.) What is the biggest challenge facing Merriam today? (Answers start at 56:20)

