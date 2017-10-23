At Shawnee Mission Post forum, board of education candidates discuss socioeconomic status and school boundaries, SM North mascot and more

The six candidates running for the three board of education seats on this November’s ballot on Saturday addressed a series of issues that hadn’t been brought up at previous forums.

At the event, organized by the Shawnee Mission Post and hosted at the Sylvester Powell, Jr., Community Center, at-large candidates Mandi Hunter and Heather Ousley, SM West area candidates Craig Denny and Laura Guy, and SM East area candidates Jim Lockard and Mary Sinclair, tackled the future of SM North’s Indian mascot, the district’s process for open forum comments by patrons, and whether boundary changes could help correct socioeconomic imbalances at schools.

Education First Shawnee Mission filmed the event and streamed it on Facebook. We’ve embedded that video at the bottom of the post.

Below is a list of the topics the candidates address and the timecode for when answers to each item begin: