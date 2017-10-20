School board candidates on the issues: What do you hope you can say about SMSD in 4 years that you can’t say now?

Today we finish with the Shawnee Mission Board of Education candidates’ responses to our general election questionnaire. Here’s final question:

If elected, you will have at least four years on the board of education to help steer the district forward. What do you hope you’ll be able to say about the district four years from now that you can’t say today?

At-large race

Mandi Hunter

Four years from now, the Shawnee Mission School District will be more transparent, more broadly engaged in the business community, and the board will be more recognizable and accountable to its patrons. From the beginning of this effort, I have advocated for three key changes, each of which address the core challenge facing our district – the lack of transparency and trust which permeates every decision: 1) Establishment of a Finance Committee. Expenditures of tax dollars should be considered in the light of day and in full view of taxpayers – not behind closed doors by district staff. I trust our staff is incredibly competent, but they are not elected by the voters to be accountable for the district’s finances – I will be. 2) Advisory Boards. Major district initiatives have been a hodge-podge of trial and error due to a lack of planning and organized execution. Our teachers deserve more certainty with these initiatives when they are responsible for the education of the children in their classroom. Many of these challenges could have been avoided by engaging stakeholders from the bottom to the top, using cross-disciplinary teams, and outside experts to ensure effective implementation. These committees will allow the district to have the pulse on its constituents so curriculum, programming, and allocation of dollars are meeting the needs of all students. 3) Town Hall Meetings. The listening sessions I’ve hosted – even before I’m elected – demonstrate the accountable, accessible leadership modeled by those who helped build this district into greatness. Four years from now, regular town hall meetings throughout the district with broad board participation will be the norm. Patrons won’t have to come to a board meeting to interact with board members in a formal, time-delimited setting. Sitting down and learning your stories of how the Shawnee Mission School District impacts your family and business will become a nationally-recognized best practice for school board engagement. Our community’s quality of life and excellent education has been provided by decades of strong, respected leadership and through a board that respects each other. Shawnee Mission’s next chapter deserves leadership that demonstrates in word and deed the ability to partner, to lead through change, and to respect all opinions and disagree without being disagreeable. In four years, with the election of reasonable, collaborative, tested, and trusted voices to the Board, the Shawnee Mission School District will be second to none.

Heather Ousley

I would like to be able to say we are proud of the inclusive and democratic leadership style of our superintendent, and that we have restored trust in the board with more open and transparent communication. I would like to be able to say that we have identified areas where we can improve access to resources for students who are limited, that we have improved performance across all economic demographics, increased the number of students sitting for the ACT and SAT, and we have addressed and bridged this time of transition in our district with grace and success. I want to be able to say that students with disabilities have the resources they need to thrive and succeed, that access to the free and reduced breakfast program has improved in such a way that every child who is able to participate is receiving a meal available to them, and that the supper program that eleven schools in the district qualify for is being implemented, boosting the performance of food insecure children within our boundaries. I want to be able to say that families who felt that they either did not matter or were not heard now have a place at the table in deciding the future for their children, and that families who have the ability to move to any district in the state remain with us, because they know our district is still the gold standard for a high quality education and community heart. I believe we have the ability to select the right superintendent for our SMSD and implement policies that can make this happen.

SM West area race

Craig Denny (incumbent)

If re-elected to the board of education, I hope (and expect) to be able to say that the decisions made by the board during my next term will have improved educational outcomes for all of our students and will have narrowed the achievement gap between our highest and lowest performing students.

Laura Guy

I hope to hear from parents and teachers that the culture has completely changed for the better. I hope we can say that teachers, parents and administrators and the superintendent are all on the same page, working together to make the Shawnee Mission School District the strongest in Kansas. I hope we’ll once again attract the best teachers and keep the great ones we have. I hope that the racial and economic diversity in our district will be our greatest strength and that we will have created true school communities where all children get an excellent education. It will take a lot of hard work and some hard decisions, but I believe that we can create this kind of district. We must because our children are depending on us.

SM East area race

James Lockard

I hope I can say that we brought back advisory councils and they are keeping patrons informed and giving them another forum to voice their opinions. That class size and workload for teachers has decreased. That we have a plan for our older buildings. That we are making great strides in the classroom using technology. Finally, the climate in our district is much better than it was four years ago.

Mary Sinclair

Four years from today, I hope to be describing a district culture and leadership style that is collaborative, empowering, respectful, compelling, and transparent. I hope to be working with elected officials and eligible voters who have invested in public education to a level in which: • class sizes are smaller,

• our teachers have the time to individualize instruction, collaborate and continuously improve the learning process for our students,

• school counselors have a caseload more reasonable than the current 425 students,

• PTAs are focused on organizing extras like math-and-science night rather than on fundraising to retain instructional aids, tutors, and counselors,

• our community is informed or knows where to find the information,

• and meaningful avenues are open to community members who seek to engage in the district’s mission — to create opportunities for every Shawnee Mission student to complete high school college, career and civically ready. This four-year vision is reflected in my priorities for the district. Renewed focus on Student Success for All. I will encourage an inclusive and evidence-based decision-making process to prioritize the use of state’s partially restored funding for K-12 public education. One change I would like to see become a more routine board practice is to explicitly communicate how board decisions relate to the district’s strategic plan and top priorities. I believe this practice will serve to strengthen the alignment of district resources with students’ progress towards the state education standards. Teacher Support for Learning. Capacity for our teachers and principals to be innovative and responsive to the learning needs of all district students requires instructional support, particularly for the instruction of four students with barriers to learning due to poverty, language, disability or cultural diversity. The district has taken some recent steps to rebuild teacher support for learning. I will continue to advocate for the state to fund the actual costs of providing all students with the opportunities to be college and career ready. I will prioritize continued exploration of ways to optimize existing resources for the support of teaching and learning in our classrooms. Open Communication and Transparency. I will prioritize board procedures and district practices directed at improving communication with parents, the Shawnee Mission community as well as within the district. I will ask questions and encourage more public discussion. During open forum at board meetings, I will support the use of protocols that demonstrate active listening, respect and responsiveness to concerns raised. I will work to create interactive opportunities among district stakeholders for information exchange. I will work to establish lines of communication between district leadership, building and community advocates of marginalized students in the Shawnee Mission schools.

That’s it! Thanks to all six candidates for participating!