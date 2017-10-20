Roeland Park police looking for robbers who used mace on Walgreens clerk

Roeland Park police are asking for assistance in identifying a man and a woman who robbed the Walgreens at 4951 Roe Boulevard earlier this week.

Police say the man and woman approached the check out counter around 9 p.m. this past Tuesday, Oct. 19. They asked the clerk for cigarettes, and as the clerk turned to get them, the couple put a number of items in basket and headed toward the exit without paying. When the clerk saw the duo leaving and reached for a phone, the woman took out a can of mace and sprayed the clerk in the face.

The man and the woman quickly left the store and hopped into a black four-door sedan, fleeing the scene.

If you have any information about the suspects pictured above, please contact Roeland Park police at (913) 677-3363 or call the TIPS Hotline.