Thank You to our 1,332 subscribers

Roeland Park police looking for robbers who used mace on Walgreens clerk

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 20, 2017 8:20 am · Comments
RP_Suspects

Roeland Park police are asking for assistance in identifying a man and a woman who robbed the Walgreens at 4951 Roe Boulevard earlier this week.

Police say the man and woman approached the check out counter around 9 p.m. this past Tuesday, Oct. 19. They asked the clerk for cigarettes, and as the clerk turned to get them, the couple put a number of items in basket and headed toward the exit without paying. When the clerk saw the duo leaving and reached for a phone, the woman took out a can of mace and sprayed the clerk in the face.

The man and the woman quickly left the store and hopped into a black four-door sedan, fleeing the scene.

If you have any information about the suspects pictured above, please contact Roeland Park police at (913) 677-3363 or call the TIPS Hotline.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Crime, Public safety, Roeland Park

Comments

Comments

Related

Anthony Roberts, Jr.

First degree murder charges filed against 20-year-old Topeka man in shooting death of Miege grad Leah Brown

Currently vacant save for public art, the lot at the intersection of Johnson Drive and Roe could be the site of a mixed-use development.

Roeland Park mayoral candidates on the issues: What do you want to be able to say about Roeland Park 4 years from now?

A dog of indeterminate breed.

Roeland Park council explores reducing required insurance coverage for dangerous dogs

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

★★★BOARD OF EDUCATION CANDIDATE FORUM★★★ 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sylvester Powell in Mission. Click for details.