Reminder: Shawnee Mission Post board of education candidate forum is Saturday morning!

People: The election office is accepting mail in ballots. Advance voting in person begins but a week and a few days away.

It’s time to start getting serious about deciding who you’re going to vote for.

In support of that goal, the ol’ Shawnee Mission Post will be hosting a forum Saturday morning for the candidates seeking seats on the Shawnee Mission Board of Education. All six candidates — Heather Ousley, Mandi Hunter, Craig Denny, Laura Guy, Mary Sinclair and James Lockard — are confirmed to take part.

The forum will commence at 9:30 a.m. at the Sylvester Powell, Jr., Community Center (6200 Martway in Mission) and will last about an hour.

BUT!: The coffee will be hot and the donut boxes will be open at 9 a.m. So come on by a bit early, chat with your fellow northeast Johnson Countians, and get ready to take part in the exciting adventure that is American democracy.

See you in the morning!