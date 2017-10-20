Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Who do you hope will emerge as Republican gubernatorial nominee in Kansas?

The race for the Republican nomination in the 2018 Kansas governor’s race is heating up.
With former Roeland Park legislator Ed O’Malley officially entering the race, and jockeying between Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer and Sec. of State Kris Kobach for conservatives’ support, there’s already a great deal of movement in the primary nine months before the first votes will be cast. And that’s not to mention the field of seven other candidates, three of whom happen to be high school students.
Who are you hoping ultimately emerges as the Republican nominee? Why?