Thank You to our 1,332 subscribers

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Who do you hope will emerge as Republican gubernatorial nominee in Kansas?

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 20, 2017 11:30 am · Comments
Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, who will likely be the sitting incumbent when the primary roles around next August, visited the Shawnee Mission School District's Center for Academic Achievement during the Grand Opening event earlier this week. Photo via Colyer on Twitter.

Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, who will likely be the sitting incumbent when the primary roles around next August, visited the Shawnee Mission School District’s Center for Academic Achievement during the Grand Opening event earlier this week. Photo via Colyer on Twitter.

The race for the Republican nomination in the 2018 Kansas governor’s race is heating up.

With former Roeland Park legislator Ed O’Malley officially entering the race, and jockeying between Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer and Sec. of State Kris Kobach for conservatives’ support, there’s already a great deal of movement in the primary nine months before the first votes will be cast. And that’s not to mention the field of seven other candidates, three of whom happen to be high school students.

Who are you hoping ultimately emerges as the Republican nominee? Why?












FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Pulse of NEJC

Comments

Comments

Related

Brownback at Roesland

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: As Brownback era ends, how would you rate state of Kansas government?

Santa_Fe_Commons

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Would you support the Overland Park Farmers Market moving to Santa Fe Commons?

A rendering of the new aquatics center that will break ground in October.

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: How would you grade Shawnee Mission School District’s facilities?

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

★★★BOARD OF EDUCATION CANDIDATE FORUM★★★ 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sylvester Powell in Mission. Click for details.