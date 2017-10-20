Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Who do you hope will emerge as Republican gubernatorial nominee in Kansas?

The race for the Republican nomination in the 2018 Kansas governor’s race is heating up.

With former Roeland Park legislator Ed O’Malley officially entering the race, and jockeying between Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer and Sec. of State Kris Kobach for conservatives’ support, there’s already a great deal of movement in the primary nine months before the first votes will be cast. And that’s not to mention the field of seven other candidates, three of whom happen to be high school students.

Who are you hoping ultimately emerges as the Republican nominee? Why?

Of the declared candidates, who do you hope will become the Republican nominee for Kansas governor?

Jim Barnett, former state senator

Jeff Colyer, Lt. Governor

Wink Hartman, businessman

Mark Hutton, former state representative

Kris Kobach, Sec. of State

Ed O'Malley, former state representative, president of Kansas Leadership Center

Ethan Randleas, Wichita area high school student

Tyler Ruzich, SM North student

Ken Selzer, Kansas Insurance Commissioner

Dominic Scavuzzo, Rockhurst High School student



Of the declared candidates, who do you hope will become the Republican nominee for Kansas governor?



Jim Barnett, former state senator
1 ( 0.53 % )





1 ( 0.53 % )







Jeff Colyer, Lt. Governor





8 ( 4.21 % )







Wink Hartman, businessman





2 ( 1.05 % )







Mark Hutton, former state representative
9 ( 4.74 % )





9 ( 4.74 % )







Kris Kobach, Sec. of State
6 ( 3.16 % )





6 ( 3.16 % )







Ed O'Malley, former state representative, president of Kansas Leadership Center
139 ( 73.16 % )





139 ( 73.16 % )







Ethan Randleas, Wichita area high school student
3 ( 1.58 % )





3 ( 1.58 % )







Tyler Ruzich, SM North student
14 ( 7.37 % )





14 ( 7.37 % )







Ken Selzer, Kansas Insurance Commissioner
4 ( 2.11 % )





4 ( 2.11 % )







Dominic Scavuzzo, Rockhurst High School student
4 ( 2.11 % )





4 ( 2.11 % )







