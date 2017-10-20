Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Final day to submit responses in district questionnaire on superintendent qualities. The Shawnee Mission School District’s survey on the qualities patrons desire most in the next superintendent closes today. So if you haven’t taken the time to fill it out yet (it’s quick!) visit the survey website here. Ray and Associates and the board of education will use results from the survey to inform their selection of the district’s next leader.

Prairie Village, Leawood teens participate in gubernatorial candidate forum in Lawrence. SM North student Tyler Ruzich and Rockhurst High School student Dominic Scavuzzo took part in a forum for the four teenaged candidates running for Kansas governor on Thursday. The forum was held at Lawrence Free State and covered issues ranging from LGBT rights to gun control to drug legalization. [A teenager could become Kansas governor; four of them show off political skills at Lawrence forum — Lawrence Journal-World]

Merriam restaurant owner pleads guilty to withholding more than $700,000 from employees. The owner of China Garden Buffett in Merriam is facing possible jail time of up to 20 years for submitting false documents to the Department of Labor to cover up the fact that he’d withheld more than $700,000 in wages due to 56 employees. [Kansas Restaurant Owner Pleads Guilty in Back Wages Case — Associated Press]