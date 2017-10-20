First degree murder charges filed against 20-year-old Topeka man in shooting death of Miege grad Leah Brown

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that charges filed last week in Douglas County District Court appear to indicate that Leah Elizabeth Brown, the 22-year-old Shawnee resident and 2013 Bishop Miege High School graduate, was an innocent bystander to the gunfight that took her life and those of two others in downtown Lawrence earlier this month.

Anthony L. Roberts, Jr., 20, of Topeka, faces first degree murder charges in Brown’s death and second degree murder charges in the deaths of Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, and Tre’Mel Dupree Dean-Rayton, 24.

In Kansas, first degree murder charges can include premeditated homicide, or homicide that occurs during the “commission of, attempt to commit, or flight from” another felony — in this case, the murders of Henderson and Dean-Rayton.

Roberts also faces charges of attempted second degree murder for the shooting of another victim, Tahzay Rayton, 19.

Two other young men face charges in connection with the incidents. Ahmad Rayton, 22, faces one count of second-degree murder and a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Dominique J. McMillon, 19, faces charges including aggravated assault.

The Lawrence Police Department has indicated that the investigation into the shooting is still underway.