Shawnee Mission invites public to take a look around at Center for Academic Achievement grand opening

The Shawnee Mission School District on Wednesday marked the completion of a massive facilities project four years in the making with a grand opening ceremony at its Center for Academic Achievement.

Preceded by brief remarks from interim superintendent Kenny Southwick and board of education president Craig Denny, the event featured a ribbon tying ceremony with a student from each of the district’s five high schools. But the focal point of the evening was an opportunity for patrons — including a number of elected city and state officials from across northeast Johnson County — to get a tour of the facilities from students.

The Center for Academic Achievement, built on the site of the now-demolished Antioch Middle School Building, is now home to many of the district signature programs, which provide professional training in areas including animation and game design, biotechnology, the culinary arts and hospitality, engineering, and medical health science. (See our coverage from last month for more details on the signature programs at the center.)

Facilities for those programs, as well as a space that will become a television studio in the future and offices for the district’s information technology staff, are housed in the building’s eastern wing. The western wing includes administrative offices, the board room, and the district’s new health clinic and fitness centers, which are open to all employees.

The large, open atrium area between the two wings includes a variety of meeting spaces arranged along the central stairway.

The district broke ground on the approximately $35 million facility in 2015 after demolition of Antioch was complete. The project was paid for out of the district’s capital outlay budget. Administrators began moving into the building last school year, but it wasn’t until the start of the fall semester that students programs in the building began.