Overland Park mayoral candidates on the issues: What’s an amenity you’d like to see in OP that does not currently exist?

October 19, 2017
Today we continue with the Overland Park mayoral candidates’ responses to our general election questionnaire. Here’s the fourth item:

) What’s one amenity you’d like to see in Overland Park that does not currently exist?

Charlotte O’Hara

Asphalt streets rather than chip and seal and the preservation of green space. Example: Brookridge golf and the parks in and around downtown. Brookridge golf club is mostly in the floodplain, it would have been far cheaper (and environmentally sound) for the city to have bought the land rather than financing the Star Bond, Tax Increment Financing and Economic Revenue Bonds districts with our tax dollars. Downtown parkland should not be developed into the Farmer’s Market. Green space is critical, especially with the increase of density of population in the downtown area.

Carl Gerlach (incumbent)

People want an experience when they are shopping or going out. Downtown Overland Park is transitioning to provide more experiences. We established a Visioning Committee to look at this very question. The City, Chamber and Convention and Visitors Bureau are always looking to improve Overland Park and the Committee will be looking at what we need to add in the next 20 years.

Tomorrow we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to item five: What is Overland Park’s biggest weakness, and what will you do about it as mayor?

