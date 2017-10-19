Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Roeland Park Public Works Administrator takes home honor from Hispanic Chamber. Roeland Park Public Works Administrator Jose Leon is the recipient of this year’s Richard Barrera Award from the Greater Kansas City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The award honors a chamber member who had worked to contribute to the chamber’s mission. Leon has been Roeland Park’s director of public works since 2014, coming over from a position with Overland Park’s department.

Mission man responsible for crash that caused rush hour traffic jam. The man who crashed his car near I-35 and I-670 around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, leading to a jam that backed up traffic during rush hour, fled the scene for fear he’d be in trouble with police. Officers initially couldn’t find the man, who suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, but were able to locate him after talking with his mother in Mission. [Mom: Son feared he’d be in trouble, fled from fiery crash that snarled KC’s rush hour — Kansas City Star]

Rooker says shrinking of Kansas government has affected public safety. Fairway Republican Rep. Melissa Rooker says that the shrinking of state government in recent years has led to a loss of state workers whose jobs contributed to public safety. “The image people have is a faceless bureaucrat pushing paperwork, but in reality it’s public safety… that’s where the real effect of these policies and political talking points has come home to roost,” Rooker told the Kansas City Star. “Those were not all excess positions to cut away the fat.” [Under Brownback, Kansas government kept shrinking. ‘We’ve got a lot of damage to repair’ — Kansas City Star]

Colyer issues statement on passing of leader in state’s pro-life movement. Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, a Leawood Republican seeking to be elected to the state’s highest office next year, issued a statement Wednesday expressing his condolences upon learning of the passing of David Gittrich, who served as development director for Kansans for Life. “Last night, Kansas lost a man who spent his life fighting to protect the lives of the unborn,” Colyer said. “David showed an unwavering passion for defending those who could not defend themselves and he continued to champion the causes of the pro-life movement even after his diagnosis. His passion and commitment to fighting for the sanctity of life serve as a shining example to the same future generations he dedicated his life to protecting. David will be truly missed by the pro-life movement and all those who fought side-by-side with him for so many years.”

Rep. Brett Parker endorses Tom Niermann in race for 3rd District nomination. Democratic Rep. Brett Parker on Wednesday announced he was endorsing Prairie Village teacher Tom Niermann in the race for the Democratic nomination for the 3rd District congressional seat. Parker, a teacher in the Olathe school district, said Niermann understood the struggles faced by the middle class. “Tom Niermann knows what it means to raise a family on a teacher’s salary, to grapple with loved ones’ pre-existing conditions, and to fight for kids in his classrooms,” Parker said. “In the era of big money in politics, everyday people struggle to be represented in Congress – but Tom’s campaign offers us hope of changing that.”