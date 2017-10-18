Roeland Park police catch auto burglar thought to have been on NEJC spree in the act

A Roeland Park police officer in an unmarked vehicle was in the right place at the right time early Saturday morning.

The department reports that the officer was taking part in a saturation patrol and was in the 5400 block of Juniper at 2:30 a.m. when he witnessed a man apparently rifling through a vehicle. The officer stopped the man, and found him to be in possession of a number of items that had been reported stolen from other vehicles in the area.

“[They] were taken out of vehicles in a crime spree that spread not only in RP but to other cities in NE Johnson County,” said police chief John Morris. “It was a great catch by one of our best and we are very pleased to get this person off of the streets.”

The man, Albert Holman, 34, of Kansas City, Mo., was booked in Johnson County jail and is failing charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, escape from custody and misdemeanor theft. He is being held on $45,000 bond, and will make an appearance in court Oct. 26.

Morris said the case is a reminder to take precautions against thieves.

“This is just another reminder that people should always lock their car and never leave items in plain view that makes an easy target for thieves.”