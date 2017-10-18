Roeland Park mayoral candidates on the issues: Are you comfortable with city’s current tax mix, or should it be adjusted?

With the prospect of Walmart and its significant sales tax revenues leaving the city, Roeland Park raised its property tax rate by 26 percent in 2014. Are you comfortable with the city’s current mix of revenue from property taxes and sales taxes? Or would you like to see tax rates adjusted?

Today we continue publishing the Roeland Park mayoral candidates’ responses to our general election questionnaire. Here’s the third question:

Roger Cooper



Before Wal-Mart leaves the city, the Mayor must have the education, experience and courage to lead the city to prepare to cut expenses. The simple approach is not to incur major debt for new projects, in the foreseeable future. A sudden drop in revenue can be handled, if no new projects are started.

We need to preserve the basic services that the citizens use daily. The city should work to reduce the mil levy so that our property taxes don’t make another large increase. My thought would be to reduce the mil levy over a 4 year period.

During my career, I was one of 6 persons that founded Maranatha Academy at Cross Points Church. It is still in operation.

Myself and 2 other persons started a health care facility about 40 years ago. It has grown over the years, and is still in operation. I also had to “make payroll” for my CPA firm with up to 7 employees.

My past experience and judgment over the years will now help the City of Roeland Park not to make extreme cuts in services.