Overland Park fire investigators say no evidence of criminal intent in Colonial Gardens blaze, but haven’t established cause

Overland Park Fire Department officials today announced that they have found no evidence of criminal intent in the August fire that claimed the lives of two northeast Johnson County children.

Media Manager Jason Rhodes said department investigators have completed their report on the incident, and identified the easternmost portion of a family room in a first floor apartment as the place where the fire began. But they haven’t been able to determine precisely how the fire started. Electrical device malfunction, smoking materials left unattended, and juveniles playing with fire are among the possible causes that investigators from the fire department, police department and insurance companies have considered. At present, the cause is listed as undetermined.

Rhodes said a private company will be conducting tests of the remnants of the fire alarm found in the apartment to attempt to determine whether it was operational. The investigation will remain open until those tests are completed.

Henry Carter, Jr., 5, and Alexis Faye Carter, 3, died in the fire.