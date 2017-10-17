Reminder: Shawnee Mission Post board of education forum is this Saturday, Oct. 21, at Sylvester Powell

People: Do you like donuts? Do you like coffee? Do you like democracy?

Wellsir, have we got the place for you this Saturday morning! The Shawnee Mission Post will host a forum for the Shawnee Mission Board of Education candidates Oct. 21. Doors to the event at the Sylvester Powell, Jr., Community Center (6200 Martway, Mission) will open at 9 a.m. The forum itself will begin at 9:30 a.m. and last about an hour. We’ve invited the candidates to stay through 11 a.m. to give attendees the opportunity to speak with them after the forum ends.

All six candidates, Mandi Hunter, Heather Ousley, Craig Denny, Laura Guy, Mary Sinclair and Jim Lockard, have confirmed they will be attending.

We’ll be bringing donuts from Lamar’s!

P.S. The candidates have been through A LOT of forums at this point…but there are still a handful of issues that haven’t been brought up yet, so the discussion should be fresh. (And, of course, if you have suggestions about topics you think need to be incorporated in the program, email us here).