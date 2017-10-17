Thank You to our 1,324 subscribers

Reminder: Shawnee Mission Post board of education forum is this Saturday, Oct. 21, at Sylvester Powell

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 17, 2017 11:35 am · Comments
Sylvester_Powell_Center-Mission

People: Do you like donuts? Do you like coffee? Do you like democracy?

Wellsir, have we got the place for you this Saturday morning! The Shawnee Mission Post will host a forum for the Shawnee Mission Board of Education candidates Oct. 21. Doors to the event at the Sylvester Powell, Jr., Community Center (6200 Martway, Mission) will open at 9 a.m. The forum itself will begin at 9:30 a.m. and last about an hour. We’ve invited the candidates to stay through 11 a.m. to give attendees the opportunity to speak with them after the forum ends.

All six candidates, Mandi Hunter, Heather Ousley, Craig Denny, Laura Guy, Mary Sinclair and Jim Lockard, have confirmed they will be attending.

We’ll be bringing donuts from Lamar’s!

P.S. The candidates have been through A LOT of forums at this point…but there are still a handful of issues that haven’t been brought up yet, so the discussion should be fresh. (And, of course, if you have suggestions about topics you think need to be incorporated in the program, email us here).

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Elections, Events, Schools, Shawnee Mission School District

Comments

Comments

Related

Former Shawnee Mission Superintendent Jim Hinson in 2014.

School board candidates on the issues: Should the next superintendent be required to have a PhD?

Overland_Park_KS

Overland Park mayoral candidates on the issues: Should the position of Overland Park mayor be a full time job?

Forum_Co_Lab

JCCC Board of Trustees candidates on the issues: Should Kansas pursue a plan to make community college free?

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.