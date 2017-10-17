Fairway Mayoral candidates on the issues: What major projects does Fairway need to tackle next?

Today we begin publishing the Fairway mayoral candidates’ responses to our general election questionnaire. The first item is:

Fairway has made significant improvements recently with an updated pool, a new public works building and the purchasing of a building for our new city hall. What major projects need to be tackled next to continue to improve Fairway? Where do you see Fairway going from here?

Jim Poplinger

The next improvement project will be the replacement of the Sheridan Road bridge. The current bridge has reached the end of its useful life and it makes the most sense, both economically and practically, to replace the bridge.

The new bridge will be a single span instead of the two arches that make up the present bridge. While it will be more modern in its construction, the new bridge will be on a scale that is comparable to its predecessor. The design and appearance will be controlled by the City as the bridge will be built using only City funds.

Funding for the design of the bridge is included in the 2018 City budget. The plan is to construct the new bridge in 2019 using available funds. The cost of construction is expected to be less than $500,000.

A second major improvement involves the southeast corner of the Shawnee Mission Parkway and Mission Road intersection. This area has been the subject of discussion and concern since the construction of the current Mission Road bridge over Rock Creek.

The concern has been that the two houses that remain at that corner would be replaced with a new city hall or some other commercial structure. The City has found another permanent location for its city hall and the time is now ripe for the City to secure the property for future redevelopment as an attractive greenspace similar to what was proposed by the Greenspace Steering Committee some nine years ago. The redevelopment should be done in coordination with any flood control measures that may be undertaken along Rock Creek below the Mission Road bridge.

Third, but by no means less important is the need to stabilize the financial future of the Shawnee Indian Mission State Historical Site. The Site is a tremendous asset to the area; however, because of funding issues, the State was preparing to close the buildings and reduce maintenance. After exploring other options, it fell to the City of Fairway with the support of the Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation has taken on the management and financial responsibility for the operation and routine maintenance of the site.

The current arrangement is for three years and we are half way into that period. The hope is that private funding can be arranged through the Foundation. However, if that fails, other arrangements will need to be made with the State