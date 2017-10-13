Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: As Brownback era ends, how would you rate state of Kansas government?

Sam Brownback’s tenure as governor of Kansas appears to be nearing its end. The second-term head of state government sat for a confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate last week for his appointment to become ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom in President Donald Trump’s administration.

With the expected transition to Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer taking the helm expected in the coming months, Kansans are taking stock of the state of affairs in Topeka after seven years under Brownback’s leadership. Brownback loyalists defend his record and say that he to steps to make state government less costly and more efficient. But a slew of scandals — from rioting in state prison to the news this week that the Department for Children and Families could not account for more than 70 foster children in its care — have others questioning the trajectory of state offices under Brownback’s leadership.

The Kansas City Star’s Steve Kraske said it’s hard to argue that Kansas government has been made better under Brownback.

“Name one function of Kansas government that works better today than before Brownback became his state’s 46th governor?” Kraske wrote. “There may be some. But run through a checklist of the core functions of state government, and the logical conclusion is unmistakable: There isn’t much.

What’s your view of the state of Kansas government as Gov. Brownback’s time in office draws to a close?

Kansas government today runs…

better than it did before Gov. Sam Brownback took office.

the same as it did before Gov. Sam Brownback took office.

worse than it did before Gov. Sam Brownback took office.



Kansas government today runs…



better than it did before Gov. Sam Brownback took office.





26 ( 13.33 % )







the same as it did before Gov. Sam Brownback took office.





2 ( 1.03 % )







worse than it did before Gov. Sam Brownback took office.





167 ( 85.64 % )







