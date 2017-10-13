Thank You to our 1,312 subscribers

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: As Brownback era ends, how would you rate state of Kansas government?

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 13, 2017 11:30 am · Comments
Brownback at RoeslandSam Brownback’s tenure as governor of Kansas appears to be nearing its end. The second-term head of state government sat for a confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate last week for his appointment to become ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom in President Donald Trump’s administration.

With the expected transition to Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer taking the helm expected in the coming months, Kansans are taking stock of the state of affairs in Topeka after seven years under Brownback’s leadership. Brownback loyalists defend his record and say that he to steps to make state government less costly and more efficient. But a slew of scandals — from rioting in state prison to the news this week that the Department for Children and Families could not account for more than 70 foster children in its care — have others questioning the trajectory of state offices under Brownback’s leadership.

The Kansas City Star’s Steve Kraske said it’s hard to argue that Kansas government has been made better under Brownback.

“Name one function of Kansas government that works better today than before Brownback became his state’s 46th governor?” Kraske wrote. “There may be some. But run through a checklist of the core functions of state government, and the logical conclusion is unmistakable: There isn’t much.

What’s your view of the state of Kansas government as Gov. Brownback’s time in office draws to a close?





FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Pulse of NEJC

Comments

Comments

Related

Santa_Fe_Commons

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Would you support the Overland Park Farmers Market moving to Santa Fe Commons?

A rendering of the new aquatics center that will break ground in October.

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: How would you grade Shawnee Mission School District’s facilities?

A rendering of the proposed apartment complex on Martway.

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Do you support new multi-story apartment projects along Johnson Drive area in Mission?

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.