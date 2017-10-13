Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

e. Roeland Park police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a credit card fraud case. Police say the man made unauthorized use of a credit card in the city on Sept. 16. Anyone with information about the suspect should call Roeland Park police at 913-677-3363 or via the TIPS Hotline. “These type of offenses are difficult to solve and we often ask the community to help,” said Chief John Morris. “Any information is truly appreciated by our department as our investigations continue to identify and prosecute those offenders.”

Shawnee Mission use of Skype to connect students with experts draws attention. The Shawnee Mission School District’s use of Skype to connect students with outside experts is drawing some attention from national education groups. Recently, students spoke with a physician via Skype to learn about childhood illnesses. “Access to video can give the students an added dimension to learning that they’ve never had before,” Christy Ziegler, assistant superintendent of innovation and performance, told EdTech.[Large School Districts Can Make the Most of Virtual Classrooms Too — EdTech]