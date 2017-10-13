Thank You to our 1,312 subscribers

ICYMI: Full video from Wednesday’s candidate forum in Fairway

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 13, 2017 9:45 am · Comments
City council candidate Kelly-Ann Buszek.

The two candidates for Fairway mayor and three of the candidates running for Fairway city council participated in our forum, co-hosted by the Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, on Wednesday. If you weren’t able to attend in person, you can find full video of the event below. Here are the time codes for the questions posed by moderator Brian Brown:

1.) How can Fairway balance the wave of demand for teardown-rebuild projects with keeping its older neighborhoods attractive for current homeowners? (Answers start at 13:50)
2.) Are there amenities Fairway lacks today that you’d like to see come to the city? (Answers start at 21:15)
3.) How can Fairway deal with the issue of flooding on Rock Creek? (Answers start at 28:23)
4.) What major projects need to be tackled to put Fairway in a stronger position? (Answers start at 35:15)
5.) What is the most critical issue facing the city (Answers start at 42:15)
6.) Mayoral candidates only: What would make you a better choice for mayor than your opponent? (Answers start at 49:46)

