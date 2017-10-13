Thank You to our 1,312 subscribers

Developers submit plans for 5-story office, retail project on site that includes Overland Park Presbyterian Church sanctuary

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 13, 2017 8:04 am · Comments
The Overland Park Presbyterian Church sanctuary would be torn down to make way for a four-deck parking structure under plans submitted to the Overland Park Planning Commission.

The partnership that purchased Overland Park Presbyterian Church in 2016 has filed plans for with the city of Overland Park that call for the construction of a five-story multi-use facility with space for office, retail and restaurant uses as well as an adjacent parking garage.

The historic portion of the Overland Park Presbyterian Church building would be preserved.

The plans show that the historic portion of the church that faces Overland Park Drive would remain intact, though the current sanctuary building would be demolished to make way for a four-level parking structure.

The property went on sale in summer 2016 after the congregation determined it could not afford the approximately $150,000 in repairs needed to bring a functioning boiler and air conditioning system to the original building, which was completed in 1929. The sanctuary building that would be demolished under the developers’ proposal was completed in 1970.

The new multi-use development, called Edison OP in the project submittals, would have its restaurant and retail operations oriented facing 80th Street and Marty Street. The current strip retail building at the southwest corner of 80th Street and Marty, which houses the Complete Traveler and Bambou Salon and Spa, among other businesses, would be torn down, though retail buildings at 80th Street and Overland Park Drive would remain.

The five-story retail and office building would be the dominant structure in the development, but there would also be a two-story building to its west. That building is labeled the “Food Lab” in the project submittal. Those two buildings would have an interior courtyard between them.

A floor plan drawing shows space for five retail or office tenants in the ground floor of the main building fronting 80th Street. The opposite side of the building would have space for three restaurants and another retail or office tenant.

The plans are set to go before the Overland Park Planning Commission at its Nov. 13 meeting.

Here’s a look at the project proposal from 80th Street looking south:

OP_Edison

And here’s are elevation drawings of the primary office/retail building, the parking structure, and the “food lab”:

Elevations_OP_Edison

And here’s a look at the current layout of the block where the project would be developed (top) and what it would look like with the new buildings on it (bottom):

Buildings_80th-Street

Labels_Overview

 

 

Categories : Development, Downtown Overland Park

