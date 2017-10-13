Thank You to our 1,312 subscribers

Brake failure sends car through security fence at Roeland Park skate park

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 13, 2017 11:00 am · Comments
Photo courtesy Roeland Park Police.

Photo courtesy Roeland Park Police.

A security fence at Granada Park in Roeland Park stopped a vehicle from plowing into the city’s skateboard facilities on Thursday.

Roeland Park police say that brake failure led to the incident, which saw a black sedan plow through a metal fence and come to a stop with its front wheels hanging over the skate park.

“These type of accidents are rare,” said Police Chief John Morris, “however the curb line, slope of the grade, and fence were instrumental in making this a minor incident.”

There were no injuries in the accident.

Categories : Accidents, Roeland Park

