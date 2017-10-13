After shuttering in Overland Park, The Roxy reloads at new location in Shawnee

On March 31, The Stolen Winnebagos took the stage what what was thought to be the final concert in the history of The Roxy at 75th Street and Metcalf.

In early November, that same band will take the stage in a grand reopening performance at the club’s new location in Shawnee.

Jim Kilroy, who bought the club in 2014, signed a lease this summer for the space at 13410 W. 62nd Ter. that had previously housed Johnny’s Tavern and Twisters Grill and Bar and set about remaking it as a new home for his night club and restaurant. He said the new space offers a number of advantages over the original, which he had to close this spring after the building owners sold the property to a company to build a new microhospital.

“We’re keeping some of the signage, but it’s a night and day difference between the two places now,” he said. “We’ve got other businesses nearby, so you’ve got some foot traffic. There’s a nice big smoking patio. The response has been really positive so far.”

Additionally, the new location has a kitchen that’s much larger than what the staff had to work with on 75th Street.

“We’ll be able to expand our menu some,” Kilroy said. “Our old kitchen was like a walk in closet. We’ve got a big, full kitchen now. It won’t be so stressful on the cook.”

Kilroy’s been putting on acts at the new location since the end of August, but said he’s still in “soft opening” mode at this point. He’s got Nov. 3 pegged for his grand reopening event. You can check out the Roxy’s events calendar here.