Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Shawnee Indian Mission Fall Festival returns to Fairway Friday. This weekend will see the 31st installments of the annual Shawnee Indian Mission Fall Festival. New this year is an opening night free concert kickoff from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring bluegrass music with burgers and beer for purchase. The festival will then run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, featuring live historical presenters, arts and crafts, homemade baked goods, and kids activities. Public parking is available through the Bishop Miege lot to the north of the mission site.

Three churches collaborate on Saturday prayer vigil for DACA recipients, immigrant community. Organizers from Colonial Church, Grandview Park Presbyterian and Village Presbyterian will hold a prayer vigil and march this Saturday at 5 p.m. as a show of support for the area’s immigrant community. The march will begin at Colonial Church and end with a vigil at Village Presbyterian.

League of Women Voters to host JCCC candidate forum Friday at JCCC. The League of Women Voters of Johnson County will host a forum tomorrow at the Nerman Museum at Johnson County Community College for candidates for the college’s board of trustees. A reception will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 7 p.m. in the Hudson Auditorium.