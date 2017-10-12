ICYMI: Full video from Tuesday’s Mission candidate forum

If you weren’t able to attend Tuesday’s forum for the candidates running for office in Mission, we’ve got you covered. Below is full video from the event shot by the Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce.

Timecodes for each of the questions asked by moderator Brian Brown are as follows:

1.) Do you support the new multi-family project proposals for the Johnson Drive corridor? (Answers start at 24:00)

2.) Do you support the idea of an off-leash dog park for Mission? If so, where would you put it? (Answers start at 34:00)

3.) When is it appropriate to offer public finance incentives to a developer? (Answers start at 41:11)

4.) What would a successful resolution to the Mission Gateway project look like to you? (Answers start at 50:13)

5.) Are there any steps you would like the city to take to continue to strengthen relations between the police department and the community? (Answers start at 1:02:20)