ICYMI: Full video from Monday’s Roeland Park candidate forum

If you weren’t able to attend Monday’s forum for the candidates running for Roeland Park’s governing body, you’re in luck: The good people at the Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce have posted video from the event.

Here’s a rundown of the timecodes for the questions asked by moderator Brian Brown:

1.) What should the city do with its property tax rate now that Walmart isn’t planning to leave the city in the coming year or so? (Answers start at 16:52)

2.) What is your vision for the future of the city’s parks? (Answers start at 25:30)

3.) What should happen with the city’s aquatic center given that the partnership with JCPRD is coming to an end? (Answers start at 33:25)

4.) How should Roeland Park address the rash of sinkholes it’s experienced in recent months? (Answers start at 42:20)

5.) Roeland Park needs to find a new home for its public works facility. Where should it go? (Answers start at 49:50)

6.) What are the most critical initiatives the city needs to look at over the next four years? (Answers start at 58:21)