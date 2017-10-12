Athletico physical therapy clinic opens in former Fleet Feet space at the Village Shops

Jeff Stone grew up in Kansas City, but when his master’s degree in physical therapy program at the University of Missouri took him to the Chicagoland area, he found a home with the company where he had his final clinical rotation.

“Athletico offered me a job,” he said. “And I’ve never left. That was 15 years ago.”

But with two young daughters, he and his wife were eager for any opportunity to get back to the Kansas City area and be closer to family. When the Illinois-based physical therapy firm began seriously considering expansion into the KC market, Stone volunteered to head up part of the operation.

Late last month, the company opened it’s third metro clinic at the Village Shops in Prairie Village. (It opened locations in central Overland Park and Liberty this summer).

The clinic, which is in the space recently vacated by Fleet Feet Sports, offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy services. Many patients will come in for post-operative care. Others will seek help for sports injuries.

“We see a lot of weekend warriors who might be experiencing some wear and tear from repetitive use injuries,” Stone said.

The company offers complimentary injury screens.

“Anyone can come in with any muscle aches and pains and get an evaluation,” he said. ”

Stone said he was thrilled to be in the Prairie Village area. Last year, Athletico provided him with a list of potential locations in the Kansas City area to check out, and he came down to give them a look. The Village Shops was at the top of his rankings after he took the tour.

“For me it was easy,” Stone said. “It’s such a close knit strong community vibe.”