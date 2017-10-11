Shawnee Mission College Clinic returns to Shawnee Mission East tonight

For more than half a century now, students from across the Kansas City metro have flocked to Shawnee Mission East for an evening in the fall to go window shopping for a college education.

The annual Shawnee Mission College Clinic returns tonight, with representatives from more than 200 colleges and universities set to be on hand to provide information and answer questions for potential students. The event is free and open to all high school students and their families. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will run through 8:30 p.m.

The majority of the schools in attendance will have tables with representatives set up in the gyms. Others will be giving detailed presentations in classrooms, or have a larger dedicated space in the band room or theatres.

Parking is always tight, so you might consider taking advantage of the shuttle bus service that will be offered from 71st Street and Mission at the Village Shops up to school, with buses departing from each location every 15 minutes or so. Access to the Shawnee Mission East parking lot off Mission Road will be closed at 6 p.m. And people are asked not to park at Prairie Village City Hall or the Prairie Village Police Department (doing so may result in a ticket).

A list of all the colleges participating is embedded below:

Download (PDF, 69KB)