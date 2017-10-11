Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

. The Johnson County Christmas Bureau will again be collected uniquely decorated artificial Christmas trees and wreaths for its annual Festival of Trees. The trees and wreaths are auctioned off at the Christmas Bureau’s Holiday Boutique, which will be held Nov. 9-12 at the Overland Park Convention Center. Proceeds from the event go to provide food, clothing and gifts for more then 10,000 low income Johnson Countians. For more information on how to make a donation, email [email protected]

R Park Picnic Shelter fundraiser set for Sunday at Houlihan’s in Fairway. Customers who mention the R Park “Plate it Forward” between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 15, will have 10 percent of their check at Houlihan’s in Fairway donated to fundraising efforts to build a new picnic shelter at R Park.

Gas crews will shut down westbound curb lane on Shawnee Mission Parkway at Mission Road. Work on a gas line replacement project will close the westbound curb lane on Shawnee Mission Parkway at Mission Road through Friday, Oct. 13. Another lane closure is expected next week starting Wednesday, Oct. 18.

St. Ann Catholic School hosting forum on “Keeping Kids Safe.” Psychiatrist Shayla Sullivant will deliver a presentation tonight on a number of challenges modern parents face in keeping their children safe, from recognizing signs of anxiety and depression to texting while driving to talking with kids about relationships. The presentation begins at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium and is open to the public. Representatives of Grandparents Against Gun Violence will be on hand distributing gun locks.