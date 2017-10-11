Developer switches sales team for Homestead Estates two years after lots went on market

The developer who purchased nearly six acres of land from Homestead Country Club in 2014 and turned it into 11 lots for custom-built homes has recently made a switch in efforts to get the lots sold.

Evan-Talan Homes owner Cory Childress tapped Kristin Malfer and her team with ReeceNichols Real Estate to take over marketing operations for the development late this past summer. Malfer replaces BASH Real Estate, which had previously been associated with the project, and had a marketing trailer on site for several months.

“[Malfer] is also in the middle of finishing new office space in the Village [Shops] so she will have an office close by and have a bigger presence in the Prairie Village area,” Childress said.

In February 2015, Childress indicated his company had seen substantial interest in the sites, noting that they’d had contact with around 35 potential buyers. Since then, though, just three of the lots have sold. Evan-Talan broke ground on a home for one of the sold lots in late 2016 and completed it this summer. But there’s been no home construction activity on the site since. However, Childress said work on a home for one of the other sold lots could begin in the spring. They may break ground on a home for another of the lots sooner.

“We anticipate starting a spec home by the end of the year,” he said. “We are also receiving interest on other lots too.”

The lots are currently listed at $339,500 to $399,500. An unbuilt Homestead Estates project listed on Malfer’s website shows a home at 4012 Homestead Court for $1.2 million.

Malfer’s team is also responsible for the marketing of the lots at Chadwick Court off 75th Street.