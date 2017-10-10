On city staff since 1998, Shawnee City Manager Carol Gonzales announces resignation to join MARC

A fixture of civic life in Shawnee will be departing city hall next month.

Shawnee City Manager Carol Gonzales on Monday submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Michelle Distler, announcing that she had accepted a position as the director of finance and administration for the Mid-America Regional Council.

Gonzales has been on the Shawnee city staff since 1998, and was named city manager in 2005. In an email to city employees today, she said the decision to leave was a difficult one.

“It was with mixed emotions that I informed Mayor Distler last night of my decision,” Gonzales said. “I am so proud of the people in this organization and all we have accomplished. I know the city will continue to grow and prosper, and citizens will continue to enjoy a high level of service from the talented professionals working at the City. At the same time, I am excited and honored to continue my public service career at MARC, an outstanding organization with significant regional impact.”

Distler credited Gonzales with steady leadership during a time of rapid growth and change in the city. Among the initiatives the city undertook on her watch were massive overhauls of the city’s aging roads and stormwater systems.

“Carol gave her heart to Shawnee, raised her family here and we’ve been fortunate to have her as our city manager for the past 12 years,” Distler said. “We wish her well in this next phase of her public service career.”

Gonzales received her undergraduate degree from Drake University and her MPA from KU. She was named Shawnee Citizen of the Year by the Shawnee Chamber in 2010, and is currently chair of the Johnson County Civil Service Board and vice-chair of the board of the Growing Futures Early Education Center.

The governing body will discuss a process for tapping Gonzales’s successor in the coming weeks.

Gonzales sent the following message to city staff today: