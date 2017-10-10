Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Star editorial board questions Shawnee Mission School District’s spending on high level administrators. The Kansas City Star’s editorial board this week called into question the Shawnee Mission School District’s payroll for top-level administrative staff, saying it’s among the biggest issues that will face a new superintendent. “The new Shawnee Mission superintendent will have to negotiate a minefield of competing and sometimes contradictory concerns. That task will be harder if he or she must defend millions spent on salaries at headquarters,” they wrote. “Some of that money should be used to hire teachers and reduce class sizes. Candidates for the Shawnee Mission job should offer plans to do so.” [Why is the Shawnee Mission School District paying 85 employees six-figure salaries? — Kansas City Star]

Kansas City Lupus Walk coming to Corinth Square. The Lupus Research Alliance’s annual Kansas City Lupus Walk is moving to Corinth Square for 2017. The event has been held at Swope Park the past two year and was at Community America Ballpark in Kansas City, Kan., before that. Walkers will line up at the Prairie Village shopping center this Saturday, Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. Day of registration will begin at 8 a.m. The event goes to raise money for research and prevention of lupus, an autoimmune disease that affects more than 1.5 million Americans. You can find out more and register online here.

Shawnee named to KC Chamber’s “Gold” list for healthy workplaces. The city of Shawnee has been given “gold” level status in this year’s Kansas City Chamber workplace wellness certification program. Through the program, the chamber gives certifications in four categories — the highest is platinum, the lowest bronze — as well a honorable mentions to companies that take steps to make their workplaces more healthy. Nutrition, physical activity programs, tobacco cessation programs and work-life balance are among the factors the chamber takes into account.

Overland Park Racquet Club earns honor for renovation of facilities. The Overland Park Racquet Club, which recently underwent significant renovations, will be named just one of four private facilities this year to earn an award from the US Tennis Association’s facilities program. The club was purchased in 2013 by area tennis professionals Elliott Modemed and Eric Rand. It houses the Kansas City United Tennis Academy.

Shawnee Mission Post, NEJC Chamber forum for Mission candidates set for tonight. Candidates for Mission city council tonight will participate in a forum on the issues facing the city hosted by the NEJC Chamber of Commerce and the Shawnee Mission Post this evening at 6 p.m. at the Sylvester Powell, Jr., Community Center.