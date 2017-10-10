Lawsuit filed in federal court says Shawnee Mission administrators knew of middle schooler’s history of sexual assault but failed to act

A lawsuit filed in United States District Court Monday says that Shawnee Mission School District administrators knew that a student at Westridge Middle School had a history of sexual assault, but did not report the pattern of behavior to law enforcement before he sexually assaulted another classmate earlier this year.

The suit, filed by the parent of the victim, who was in 8th grade last year, says that school officials had documented three previous instances of unwanted sexual behavior by the boy before the latest incident occurred during study hall on May 1, 2017.

“While sitting in the study hall classroom, the perpetrator forcibly put his hands down Plaintiff’s pants and penetrated her, entirely against Plaintiff’s will,” the suit reads. “As the perpetrator was forcing himself onto Plaintiff, Plaintiff was shocked and frightened. Plaintiff froze and was unable to immediately react…Two teachers were in the room at the same time that the perpetrator sexually assaulted Plaintiff.”

When made aware of the incident, the student resource officer at the school collected records from the boy’s disciplinary file.

“In the perpetrator’s school records, the SRO located reports of three prior incidents where female students complained that the perpetrator had sexually assaulted them in a manner similar to the assault Plaintiff endured,” the suit reads. “Defendant District was aware of the three previous sexual assault allegations against the perpetrator, but chose not to report them to law enforcement authorities.”

The suit names former Superintendent Jim Hinson, Westridge Pricipal Jeremy McDonnell, Assistant Princiapl Jade Peters and SM West Area Board of Education Member Craig Denny individually as defendants as well as the school district at large.

Attorney Anne Schiavone of Holman Schiavone, LLC, the firm representing the plaintiffs, is requesting a jury trial in the case. News of the filing was first reported by the Kansas City Star earlier today.

It’s not the first time in recent years the district has faced questions about how administrators have handled knowledge of a student’s previous sexual assaults. Last year, a 15 year old Shawnee Mission East student was charged after sexually assaulting a classmate in a school bathroom, pleading guilty to charges of aggravated battery. Additional reporting discovered that the boy had exposed himself to a classmate while a middle schooler at Indian Hills.

The full lawsuit is embedded below:

