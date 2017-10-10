In Johnson County kick-off for gubernatorial campaign, Ed O’Malley sets goal for Kansas to have best public education system in the world

Kansas can set itself apart from other states and create a highly skilled workforce that will fuel its economy for decades to come if it works to create a public education system without peer.

That was among the goals Republican Ed O’Malley set out in a Johnson County kick-off event for his gubernatorial campaign Tuesday, an event held just a half a mile away from his alma mater Shawnee Mission South.

Before a packed room at the Overland Park Sheraton filled with prominent moderate Republicans, O’Malley reported back on the results of his months-long listening tour across the state, saying that Kansans were tired of divisiveness and looking for someone who would bring people together.

Among his top three priorities as governor would be to foster an environment where officials worked together regardless of political party, and to “remake” state government so that it delivers the quality services to Kansans efficiently.

But O’Malley’s most passioned comments about his vision for the state came on the topic of education. O’Malley said public education was an area where Kansas had an opportunity to be a true global leader given its already strong foundation.

“That is not rhetoric and that is not beyond our reach. We can accomplish that,” O’Malley said. “We have to be distinctive. We have to look at our state and look at ourselves and ask ourselves what can we do that no other state can do? We have the ability, because of our passion, because of our history, to have the best schools literally in the world.”

While O’Malley appears to have already assembled the support of influential pockets of Johnson County — Reps. Joy Koesten, Patty Markley, Melissa Rooker and Sen. Dinah Sykes were among those in attendance — he enters a crowded field of Republicans vying for the nomination, and is an aggressive moderate in a GOP primary system that tends to favor conservatives. He appeared to acknowledge as much Tuesday morning, wasting little time attempting to plant a flag as the Republican candidate least like Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a favorite of conservative and populist Republicans.

“Kris Kobach will deliver negativity, stubbornness,” O’Malley said. “And the only result I think he’ll care about is his national name ID. Kansas want unity. Kris Kobach will try to divide us.”

O’Malley said that a Kobach governorship would mean years of additional chaos for a state still reeling from the battles of the Brownback years.

“Aren’t we kind of done with chaos?” O’Malley said. “Maybe I’m just kind of the boring, common-sense, non-chaos governor that we’ve had in the past. That sounds pretty good right now, doesn’t it?”

O’Malley started his career in politics working for Republican Gov. Bill Graves in the 1990s. In 2002, while a resident of Roeland Park, he was elected to the House of Representatives for District 24. He was elected to a third term, but resigned his seat a month after the election to become the first chief executive officer of the Kansas Leadership Center in Wichita.

He launches his exploratory campaign for the governorship in January, making dozens of stops across the state to get input from Kansans on the issues they most wanted to see addressed.