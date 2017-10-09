Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

County says state tax lid legislation behind drop in Standard & Poor’s rating. Johnson County maintained a triple-A rating in two of three areas from ratings agencies, but dropped a notch in a third. The county says the state legislature’s passage of the tax lid legislation, which places significant limits on when local governments can raise property taxes, led the Standard & Poor’s move to downgrade Johnson County’s Public Building Commission bonds from AAA to AA+ (though Moody’s kept its AAA bond rating for the same bonds). Standard & Poors made similar downgrades to Andover’s and Stockton’s Public Building Commission bonds following the tax lid as well. Still, all of the credit rating agencies deemed Johnson County’s financial position stable and relatively strong.

50 years later, Little League team reconnects in Prairie Village. A group of men who played on a 1959 Canteen little league team reconnected this weekend in Prairie Village, holding a team reunion at Johnny’s Tavern in Prairie Village. [Little league team catches up decades later — KSHB]

NEJC students named to K-State Quest freshman honorary society. Eight students from the northeast Johnson County area are among the 30 freshman named to K-State’s Quest honor society. Quest members are paired with a distinguished senior for mentorship opportunities meant to help develop leadership skill. The local inductees are, from Overland Park: Ashlyn Griffin, journalism and mass communications; Katie Horton, management; Johnson Jennings, economics and entrepreneurship; Ali Karamali, mechanical engineering and economics; and Justin Schieber, general engineering. From Prairie Village, Grace Wheeler, undeclared. And from Shawnee: Ariana Coker, life sciences and pre-medicine, and Carlie Yunger, biology and pre-health.

Shawnee Mission Post, NEJC Chamber to host forum for Roeland Park candidates tonight. Candidates for Roeland Park mayor and city council will face a series of questions from the Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce and the Shawnee Mission Post at a forum this evening. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Roeland Park Community Center.