Man killed after SUV overturns, lands under bridge in Shawnee

Visitors to Pioneer Crossing Park near the intersection of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Melrose on Saturday morning alerted police to a single car accident that left one man dead after his car left the road and fell into a creek.

Police say they believe the crash occurred overnight Friday or Saturday. The way the vehicle, a Ford Explorer, had fallen into the creek made it difficult to see from the roadway.

When responders arrived on the scene around 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning, they found a male occupant of the vehicle dead. Police have not released the name of the man killed in the crash. They continue to investigate the incident. Police have not identified any witnesses of the crash.