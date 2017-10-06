Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Would you support the Overland Park Farmers Market moving to Santa Fe Commons?

A consultant has presented the city of Overland Park with four options for possible routes to upgrade the aging facilities for the downtown OP Farmers Market. Three of the options would keep the market essentially on its present site. The fourth would see the market move a couple blocks to the south to the Santa Fe Commons park area.

Among the advantages of a move to Santa Fe Commons would be the opportunity for more community events and an expanded vendor roster.

What do you think about the idea of moving the market to Santa Fe Commons?

How would you feel about the Overland Park Farmers Market moving to Santa Fe Commons?

I think I'd generally support it.

I'd need more detailed information about the plans.

I think I'd generally oppose it.



49 ( 44.55 % )





49 ( 44.55 % )







34 ( 30.91 % )





34 ( 30.91 % )







27 ( 24.55 % )





27 ( 24.55 % )







