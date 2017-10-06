Thank You to our 1,284 subscribers

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Would you support the Overland Park Farmers Market moving to Santa Fe Commons?

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 6, 2017 11:31 am · Comments
The bandstand at Santa Fe Commons is the site of summer music concerts.

The bandstand at Santa Fe Commons is the site of summer music concerts.

A consultant has presented the city of Overland Park with four options for possible routes to upgrade the aging facilities for the downtown OP Farmers Market. Three of the options would keep the market essentially on its present site. The fourth would see the market move a couple blocks to the south to the Santa Fe Commons park area.

Among the advantages of a move to Santa Fe Commons would be the opportunity for more community events and an expanded vendor roster.

What do you think about the idea of moving the market to Santa Fe Commons?





FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Pulse of NEJC

Comments

Comments

Related

A rendering of the new aquatics center that will break ground in October.

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: How would you grade Shawnee Mission School District’s facilities?

A rendering of the proposed apartment complex on Martway.

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Do you support new multi-story apartment projects along Johnson Drive area in Mission?

Mark Tallman of the Kansas Association of School Boards.

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: How important are ACT scores in measuring a high school’s success?

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

Trial subscription offer thru Friday: Use code FALLDEAL and get your first 2 months for just $0.99 a month. Click for details.