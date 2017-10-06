Northeast Johnson County native filmmakers vying to win support of Hollywood producers in ‘Hometown Heroes’ project

Patrick Poe and Lolo Loren’s latest film sets out to tell the tale of a young woman who has to choose between conventional success and following her dreams.

And the married filmmaking couple is hoping that effort fulfills some dreams of their own.

The couple have entered the film, entitled “The Way it Goes” into a competition called “Hometown Heroes” hosted by the website Seed&Spark and producers Mark and Jay Duplass. Through the competition, the entrants who have the most followers on the Seed&Spark website will get a chance to pitch their film to the Duplass brothers.

Making movies is nothing new to Poe and Loren. “The Way it Goes” is their sixth feature length film. And while Los Angeles may be the most common spot for people looking to break out in the film industry, the duo have chosen to keep all their productions close to home. Poe is originally from Shawnee and graduated from Bishop Miege. Loren attended Shawnee Mission South for part of her high school career. Today, they keep the offices for their company, IX Film Productions, in Shawnee.

“That’s where we do all our editing and sound mixing,” Poe said.

To watch the pre-production trailer for the film and learn more about their entry into the competition, check out the “The Way it Goes” page on Seed&Spark.