Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 6, 2017 7:29 am
AR15_Assault

Prairie Village gun owner pens column for Mediaite calling for reinstatement of assault weapons ban. Bill Griffith, a Prairie Village resident and long-time gun owner, penned a column for the website Mediaite calling for the reinstatement of the assault weapons ban that expired in 2004. “These weapons were designed for killing people, in battle,” Griffith wrote. “Every other use that they are used for can be accomplished by a myriad of other weapons and tools that no one is looking to ban.” [From One Proud Gun Owner to Others: It’s Time to Reinstate the Assault Weapons Ban — Mediaite]

Shawnee Mission West senior honored with Sporting Samaritan award for September. Sporting KC honored SM West senior Robyn Bryson with its monthly Samaritan Award for her work through the Boy Scouts of America’s Venturing Program. Through the program, which is open to students of all sexes, Bryson completed a service project that helped improve the playground at Tomahawk Elementary. [Robyn Bryson named Blue KC Sporting Samaritan for September — Sporting KC]

Shawnee Mission South Homecoming parade set for this afternoon. Shawnee Mission South will have its annual Homecoming Parade around the school grounds this afternoon at 1:40 p.m. The school will crown its Homecoming Queen tonight at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the 7 p.m. Homecoming football game against SM Northwest.

