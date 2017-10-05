Thank You to our 1,245 subscribers

Yoder says he would support legislation to ban bump stock devices used in Las Vegas attack

Posted by Jay Senter  · October 5, 2017 8:49 am · Comments
Yoder_Town

U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder of Overland Park issued a statement this morning saying he would support legislation to regulate or ban the bump stock devices Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock used to effectively transform legally purchased semi-automatic long guns  into fully automatic ones.

“As the details of the shooting in Las Vegas have become clearer, it’s evident that action must be taken with regard to devices that modify semi-automatic weapons like bump stocks,” Yoder said. “Right now we have strict regulations on automatic weapons, but these devices allow an individual to easily convert legal firearms into an automatic weapon. That should not be the case, and that’s why I will support measures to regulate or ban these types of devices.”

In the wake of other recent mass shootings, Yoder has been hesitant to support proposals for increased gun control. The four-term congressman has been among the top recipients of campaign money from the National Rifle Association in recent years. For the 2016 election cycle, he received more than $34,000 from the NRA, putting him among the top 10 recipients in the House of Representatives.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Gun control

Comments

Comments

Related

Prairie Village Mayor Laura Wassmer said she would like to see access to assault-style rifles limited to law enforcement. Photo via Flickr.

In wake of shootings in Las Vegas, Lawrence, 2 Prairie Village elected officials call for changes to gun laws

Rep. Stephanie Clayton.

NEJC rep’s introduction of campus carry repeal bill prompts threats on Facebook

Gun-in-bag

NEJC legislators will start push to repeal campus carry legislation today

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

Trial subscription offer thru Friday: Use code FALLDEAL and get your first 2 months for just $0.99 a month. Click for details.