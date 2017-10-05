Yoder says he would support legislation to ban bump stock devices used in Las Vegas attack

U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder of Overland Park issued a statement this morning saying he would support legislation to regulate or ban the bump stock devices Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock used to effectively transform legally purchased semi-automatic long guns into fully automatic ones.

“As the details of the shooting in Las Vegas have become clearer, it’s evident that action must be taken with regard to devices that modify semi-automatic weapons like bump stocks,” Yoder said. “Right now we have strict regulations on automatic weapons, but these devices allow an individual to easily convert legal firearms into an automatic weapon. That should not be the case, and that’s why I will support measures to regulate or ban these types of devices.”

In the wake of other recent mass shootings, Yoder has been hesitant to support proposals for increased gun control. The four-term congressman has been among the top recipients of campaign money from the National Rifle Association in recent years. For the 2016 election cycle, he received more than $34,000 from the NRA, putting him among the top 10 recipients in the House of Representatives.