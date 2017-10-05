Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Murder charges filed in wreck that killed Prairie Village woman. A 20 year old Kansas City, Kan., man is facing double murder charges after he caused the wreck that killed Jason Edwards, 27, of Kansas City, and Amber Bledsoe, 23, of Prairie Village, Monday afternoon. Zackery Smith is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he sparked the wreck at 94th Street and Parallel Parkway as he eluded police folloing a shoplifting incident at Cabela’s. [Felony murder charges filed for double fatal wreck during police pursuit in KCK — Kansas City Star]

SM East cheer program to honor women who have battled breast cancer at football game. The Shawnee Mission East cheerleading program will honor area women who have lost their lives to breast cancer as well as those who are currently battling the disease during next week’s varsity football game, to be held Thursday, Oct. 19. “We would love your help recognizing anyone in or connected with our SME Family – staff, family members, friends, community members – who has been affected by breast cancer,” said cheer program director Mallory Gaunce. “We are planning to make ‘honorary ribbon’ signs to recognize these individuals on Oct. 19th. In addition, if any of those individuals we recognize are able and willing, we would love to have them down for a photo with our cheerleaders before the game.” To submit the name of an individual to be honored, email Gaunce here.

Roeland Park police will host drug take-back event at Price Chopper. Roeland Park police are participating in national prescription drug take back day on Saturday, Oct. 28, by hosting a take-back event at the Roeland Park Price Chopper, 4950 Roe. Officers will be on hand to take back unused prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.