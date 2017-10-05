District needs to work to attract more minority teachers, reduce stigma of breakfast program, say board of education candidates

Increasing participation in nutrition programs, decreasing disproportionate suspension rates for minority students, and addressing an imbalance in school resources here in the Shawnee Mission School District were among the issues candidates for the board of education tackled in detail at a forum organized by the Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice Wednesday.

The forum, moderated by Shook, Hardy and Bacon attorney and Shawnee Mission parent Joy Springfield, loosely followed the topics addressed in Appleseed’s recent report on the district, which found Shawnee Mission could be doing more to provide access to nutritional programs for lower income students and that it was, like districts across the country, suspending students of color at higher rates than the student population at large.

The candidates showed wide consensus on the issues, suggesting that the district needed to work to improve the logistics of its breakfast programs, that it needed to attract more minority teachers, and that it needed to figure out strategies for addressing unequal funding among district schools.

SM West area candidate Laura Guy said that the district needed to think of creative ways to make participation in breakfast programs less conspicuous, as it can make students from lower socioeconomic groups feel uncomfortable around classmates who don’t participate.

“At lunch, everybody is eating lunch. But the kids who are at school eating breakfast, it’s because they qualify for free-and-reduced,” Guy said. “That’s the stigma, anyway.”

The candidates also addressed the sticky issue of how to provide a level playing field for schools across the socioeconomic spectrum. Schools with high levels of lower socioeconomic status families qualify for Title I programs through the federal government that provide finances for additional staff members. Schools with more families at the upper end of the socioeconomic spectrum can raise significant sums through their PTAs to pay for additional resources. But schools in the middle find themselves without access to an additional source of revenue to pay for things like support staff or field trips.

“We have schools in the middle that do not get Title I funding to supplement, and those parents are not able to raise money,” said at-large candidate Heather Ousley. “And they are left behind.”

Ousley noted that districts that had tried to enact measures to redistribute funds raised through PTAs found that wealthier pockets of the district simply stopped donating. Consequently, she said, the district may be better served by looking to the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation to help fill the gaps for schools in the middle instead of trying to redistribute funds through PTAs.

Mary Sinclair, who is running for the SM East area seat, said that she believed the injection of more money into the K-12 system ordered by the Supreme Court earlier this week would go a long way to addressing the inequity issues at schools in Shawnee Mission.

“Adequacy is our solution to equity,” she said.

On the topic of higher rates of suspension for students of color, many of the candidates said they believed the district needed to do a better job of establishing a climate of inclusiveness.

“It starts at the top,” said SM East area candidate James Lockard. “We need to select a superintendent who is going to improve the climate and make it a much more inclusive and positive [one]. I think as you see that improve, you’ll see much of the discipline issues go down, with minorities, with all students.”

Guy said that the district needed to significantly increase the diversity of its teachers as a way to ensure all students had the opportunity to see someone like themselves at the front of the classroom. She said the district needed to examine why it was having a hard time bringing teachers from diverse backgrounds on board.

“They say we’re trying to recruit teachers of color,” Guy said. “My question is, why is that not working? … We have got to get our teaching staff more closely reflecting the student population.”

Incumbent Craig Denny had a scheduling conflict that prevented him from participating in the forum. Hunter had an obligation that forced her to leave two-thirds of the way through.

The next (and final) forum for the board of education candidates will be hosted by the Shawnee Mission Post. It will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Sylvester Powell, Jr., Community Center in Mission.