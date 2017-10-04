Ten years in, Dolce Bakery enjoys loyal following for its sweet fare

A decade ago, Erin Brown and her then-boyfriend (and current husband) were in the car when they passed the recently closed Juice Stop location next to TCBY at the Village Shops.

Brown, who was a couple of years out of culinary school at Johnson County Community College and who had built up a loyal roster of clients for her wholesale baking operation out of rented kitchen space in the basement of the YouthFront building in Westwood, had been toying with the idea of opening her own store. But, at 23, she felt like she needed an opportunity that would afford her some room for error.

“He said, ‘That’s it. That’s the perfect spot,'” Brown recalls of the car trip. “I thought, I don’t know. I need somewhere where I can work out the kinks and warm up a little bit.”

The prospects of learning the ins-and-outs of the retail baking business at the highly trafficked Village Shops felt overwhelming at first. But after taking a look at the space, she she started to get a vision.

“I could see past the purple on the walls,” she said. “I started to see where I’d put everything.”

After months of furious preparation, she opened her doors around the end of October 2007.

Ten years — and a move to a larger space just a couple hundred feet from the original storefront — later, and Dolce Bakery has become a northeast Johnson County fixture.

“We had a party for our anniversary, and it was very cool to see people in the shop who had been coming since day one,” she said. “Maybe we did their wedding cake, and then a cake for their gender reveal party a few years later when they were pregnant, and then a first birthday cake after the baby was born. That’s the kind of relationships I love to have with our clients.”

While the operation runs like a well-oiled machine today, Brown recalls the business’s formative years as a clinic in sweat equity. There were many nights where she slept in the shop.

“You kind of work until the work is done. And if there’s a break between one night and the start of work the next morning, that’s great,” she said. “Looking back, it’s insane. It felt scary. But I didn’t know enough about what I was getting into to be as scared as I should have been.”

The constant late nights and too-early mornings are gone now, though the crew will still put in long days ahead of the holiday surge.

“We’ll get in at midnight on Christmas Eve eve,” she said. “Last year we did 100 dozen fresh cinnamon rolls for Christmas. That’s a lot of math. And a lot of dough.”

While Brown says she’s devoted to maintaining consistency and high quality for her core product lines, she has started introducing new seasonal flavors into the menu. They’ll be offering a sweet potato cake in November ahead of Thanksgiving. (Dolce is hosting a pie and cake tasting night Nov. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. where slices will be for sale to sample ahead of the holiday season).

As for the next 10 years, Brown says she’s looking forward to finding new avenues to collaborate with other companies and possibly expand.

“I’m open to having another location, but there’s nothing ready to share at this point,” she said. “But I think the town could support a little more baked, sweet things.”